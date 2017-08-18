People wait hours in line for eclipse glasses at UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The line was out the door as folks waited to get their hands on pair of solar eclipse glasses from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Friday evening, August 18th.

The university held the event at 6:00 p.m. — where they sold one pair of glasses per person for $1.

Some in line say they were waiting more than four hours to get a pair.

PHOTO GALLERY

The solar eclipse takes place Monday, August 21st.

Meantime, UWM distributed about 500 pairs of solar eclipse glasses during two community events in Milwaukee that were determined to be fake — and unsafe. They were given out at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. on August 13th and the other at The Sugar Maple on August 14th. A small number of glasses were handed out on campus.

The glasses have the UWM logo on one side and say “CoffeeShop Astrophysics” on the other. They should be discarded.