Shots fired during attempted car break-in near 85th and Keefe in Milwaukee

Posted 6:52 am, August 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Friday morning, August 18th after several suspects attempted to break into a vehicle.

It happened near 85th and Keefe around 5:00 a.m.

Police say a man fired shots as suspects tried to break into his vehicle. He did not hit anyone when he opened fired — just his own car.

The man is a concealed-carry permit holder. Police say he won’t be cited — but will still refer the case to the DA’s office.

Police are still searching for the suspects involving.

