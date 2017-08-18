Coverage of the Great American Solar Eclipse ☀️ set to occur Monday, August 21st

Woman dies in Wisconsin house explosion

Posted 10:08 am, August 18, 2017, by

TOWN OF WESTCOTT, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities have recovered the body of a 54-year-old woman killed in a house explosion.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Diane Pickett after an “extensive, systematic search” of the home in the Town of Wescott. Authorities have not determined yet what caused the explosion Thursday morning but are investigating whether propane was a factor.

(Photo courtesy Shawano Co. Sheriff’s Office)

WLUK-TV reports that Pickett was the only person in the home at the time of the explosion. Neighbors say they heard the explosion at about 5 a.m.

An autopsy is planned for Friday.

