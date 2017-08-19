MFD raises money for fellow firefighters battling serious health issues

MILWAUKEE — Holding a fundraiser to help some of their own, the “Axemen” Milwaukee chapter came together for four local firefighters on Saturday, August 19th.

The group comprised of mostly firefighters grilling and hanging out at “The Point” bar in Walker’s Point. Raising money for two firefighters from Milwaukee and two from West Allis.

PHOTO GALLERY

Three of the men are battling cancer and one has suffered from a series of strokes. All have plenty of support behind them.

“The guys that we work with become our second family and when something like this happens to somebody in your family, you wanna step up and help them out in any way that you can. And that’s why we’re doing this event,” said Axemen Milwaukee Chapter President, Kevin Brode.

On top of all the food and drinks, people turned out for a number of raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

If you’d like to donate, the group is taking donations through PayPal — axemenmcmilwaukee@gmail.com using the friends and family option.