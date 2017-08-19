Uniting against hate: West Bend spreads message of love through candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Tens of thousands marched against bigotry and violence Saturday, August 19th. The rallies stretched across the United States, including here in Milwaukee.

More than 100 people gathered in Old Settlers Park in West Bend. They showed unity and tried to spread a message of love through music and a candlelight vigil.

"Our goal isn't protest or rally. It's really to get together and to talk about shared values of freedom, equality and tolerance," said Tanya Lohr, organizer.

The candlelight vigil comes in light of the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists clashed with counterprotesters. One woman was killed.

"I've been really unhappy with the way things have been going in our country," said Anne Molineu, participant.

Anne Molineu brought her two daughters to the park.

"It's a teaching opportunity for my kids to share with them that we don't support hate groups," said Molineu.

Speakers shared messages of love, and tried to inspire the crowd.

"There is one thing that binds us together and that is humanity," said a demonstrator.

Tehre is hope the community can help ignite change and unite a country against bigotry.

"It's only when we stand together that we're truly going to be able to address our shared value of liberty and justice for all," said Tanya Lohr, organizer.

Organizers are hoping what was said spreads, and they are hoping the words turn into action.