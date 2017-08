EGG HARBOR, Wis. — The historic Shipwrecked Brew Pub located in downtown Egg Harbor, Door County has been damaged by a fire.

The fire happened Saturday, August 20th.

According to WLUK, no one has been hurt.

Shipwrecked posted the following statement to their Facebook page Saturday afternoon:

