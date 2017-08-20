Man on bus shoots himself when gun in waistband discharges

MADISON — Authorities say a commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison earlier this week after a 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the groin.

WKOW-TV reports that the incident happened around about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man had the gun in his waistband when it went off. He went into the bus bathroom and then got off the bus, after the bus driver tried to convince him stay on board to get medical help.

Madison fire officials arrived and took the man to the hospital. The gun was found in the bus bathroom.

No one else was hurt in the incident.