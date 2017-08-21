× Police: Marquette University employee hit by car near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police say a Marquette University employee was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured while crossing the street on Monday, August 21st.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of 15th and Wells Street.

Officials say MUPD immediately responded to the scene and the employee was taken a hospital for treatment.

