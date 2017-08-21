State Superintendent Tony Evers to enter governor’s race

MADISON — State Superintendent Tony Evers is officially entering the race for Wisconsin governor as a Democrat.

Evers plans to make the announcement on Wednesday at an event in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb. Evers is the most prominent Democrat out of more than a dozen that have either launched their candidacy, filed paperwork to run or said they are considering it.

Evers has been state superintendent since 2009. He was re-elected in April with 70 percent of the vote. Although the position is officially nonpartisan, Evers’ base of support is among Democrats and groups that traditionally support them, including labor unions.

Evers is the only Democrat considering a run that has been elected statewide, giving him a higher profile than most.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to announce he’s seeking a third term soon.