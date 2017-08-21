Waterford Union HS senior part of national champion water skiing team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON-- Kaitlyn Ripple, a senior at Waterford Union High School, had a championship summer. Kaitlyn is a member of the Brown’s Lake Aquaducks water ski team. This summer they won the 2017 Division II National Water Ski Championship. The tournament was hosted in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Kaitlyn says she has been water skiing since she was 3-years-old. She has been part of the Aquaducks for the past 8 years. She started on the junior show, but for the last 6 years has been part of the main show team. Kaitlyn's younger sister is also a member of the team. Her mother and father also help out as spotters and boat drivers. Kaitlyn hopes to attend the UW-Madison after her final year of high school. She would like to study kinesiology to pursue a career as a pediatric physical therapist.

