16-year-old MPS student arrested after punching teacher several times in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 16-year-old student punched a teacher several times in the head, Tuesday, August 22nd.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. at the South Division High School.

Milwaukee Police Department says the student was arrested at the school.

The teacher has non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Public Schools released the following statement,

"MPS is cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department to investigate a situation that occurred today at 1515 W Lapham Blvd. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further."

Officials say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Office in the coming days for possible charges of Battery to a School District Official.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.