3 children rescued from rubble of Italy earthquake in ‘good condition’

ISCHIA, Italy — Hospital officials on the Italian resort island of Ischia say that three young brothers rescued from the rubble of their home after a 4.0-magnitude quake are all doing well.

The three boys — 7-month-old infant Pasquale, 8-year-old Mattias and 11-year-old Ciro — were brought to safety in a 14-hour operation, each rescue Tuesday punctuated by cheers.

A combination of pictures shows Italian emergency workers evacuating three brothers, Pasquale (L) 7 months old, Mattias (C) 7 years old, and Ciro (R), 11 years old, who were trapped by rubble, in Casamicciola Terme, on the Italian island of Ischia, on August 22, 2017, after an earthquake hit the popular Italian tourist island off the coast of Naples, causing several buildings to collapse overnight. Rescuers on the Italian holiday island of Ischia pulled the last trapped child from rubble on August 22, 2017 after a magnitude-4.0 earthquake toppled buildings and left two people dead. Firefighters dug with their bare hands to reach 11-year old Ciro, the last of three brothers buried in debris when the quake struck. / AFP PHOTO / Gaetano Di MEGLIO

Hospital officials said that the boys were expected to be released Wednesday. Only Ciro suffered injuries, a minor fracture on his right foot. He is credited with helping save Mattias by pushing him under the bed, and drawing rescuers’ attention by banging a broom handle on the rubble.

The boys’ father was rescued earlier, while the mother freed herself through a bathroom window.

Two people died in the quake.

