3 children rescued from rubble of Italy earthquake in ‘good condition’

ISCHIA, Italy — Hospital officials on the Italian resort island of Ischia say that three young brothers rescued from the rubble of their home after a 4.0-magnitude quake are all doing well.

The three boys — 7-month-old infant Pasquale, 8-year-old Mattias and 11-year-old Ciro — were brought to safety in a 14-hour operation, each rescue Tuesday punctuated by cheers.

Hospital officials said that the boys were expected to be released Wednesday. Only Ciro suffered injuries, a minor fracture on his right foot. He is credited with helping save Mattias by pushing him under the bed, and drawing rescuers’ attention by banging a broom handle on the rubble.

The boys’ father was rescued earlier, while the mother freed herself through a bathroom window.

Two people died in the quake.