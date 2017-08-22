Gov. Scott Walker touts Foxconn plant at UW Hospital

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is touting the potential that a massive Foxconn Technology Group plant could have on Wisconsin’s health care industry.

Walker on Tuesday was joined by University of Wisconsin Hospital doctors and other university leaders on Tuesday to talk about the statewide benefit the display screen manufacturing facility will bring to the state.

Walker calls it a “remarkable opportunity” to keep college graduates in Wisconsin. He says it will also help startups and existing businesses that could become part of the Taiwan-based electronics company’s supply chain.

The Walker event came hours before the Legislature’s budget committee planned a public hearing in Sturtevant, in southeast Wisconsin, near where the plant was expected to locate.

The Assembly passed a $3 billion tax incentive plan last week on a bipartisan vote.