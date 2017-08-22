× Harley-Davidson rolls out new motorcycles, redesigned from the ground-up

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson launched five new touring bikes and eight all-new Softail Big-Twin cruiser models on Tuesday evening, August 22nd. The motorcycle maker says these new bikes were designed under the largest product development project in company history.

Each new cruiser motorcycle was redesigned from the ground-up and features the Milwaukee-Eight engine, an all-new frame and advanced technology including Daymaker Signature LED Headlamps, an integrated USB charging port, improved electrical system charging, new instrumentation and fuel tanks.

The new Touring models included redesigns of the Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special models and three new top of the line Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models powered by the new 117ci Milwaukee-Eight engine.

Visit H-D.com to see all the 2018 Harley-Davidson models.

H-D partnered with celebrity and motorcycle enthusiasts around the world to be among the first to experience the new models. Check out some of those videos just below.