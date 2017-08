× Man taken to hospital by Flight for Life after being struck by train in Kenosha Co.

KENOSHA COUNTY — A man was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life early Tuesday morning, August 22nd after he was struck by a train in Kenosha County.

Deputies say it happened just after midnight near 258th Court and Wilmot Road in Trevor.

The man was taken to Froedtert via Flight for Life.

The crash is now under investigation.

