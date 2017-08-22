Police: 5 stabbed, including 4 teens, during fight at Clarke Square Park; 2 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after multiple people sustained lacerations and stab wounds during a fight Monday night, August 21st at Clarke Square Park in Milwaukee.

According to police, there are four male juvenile victims that range in age from 13 to 17-years-of-age. The lone adult victim is a 33-year-old woman.

The victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at area hospitals.

Police say the fight occurred after the suspects' child was involved in a dispute with others at the park earlier in the day. The parents came to the park to confront those involved in the dispute and a large fight ensued.

Two suspects, a 33-year old woman and a 32-year-old man, have been arrested regarding this incident.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation