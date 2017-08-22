Sendik’s Fresh2GO opens on campus of Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — The new Sendik’s Fresh2GO Marquette store officially opened on the campus of Marquette University on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The grocery store is located on 16th Street, just north of West Wells Street.

Marquette President Michael Lovell was joined on Tuesday by Sendik’s family co-owner Ted Balistreri and civic leaders, including Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Bob Bauman, as well as other senior leaders from Marquette and Sendik’s for the grand opening celebration.