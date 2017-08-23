Collaboration between 2 local theater groups brings popular musical to the stage

MILWAUKEE -- A collaboration between two local theater groups brings a popular musical to the stage. Carl spent the morning at Cardinal Stritch University to preview a special two-night performance of A Chorus Line.

About A Chorus Line (website)

At a time when the Bronx was burning, and many Broadway theatres were shuttered, A Chorus Line revitalized the American Musical with a ground-breaking focus on an ensemble of individual characters inspired by the real lives of Broadway dancers. All-night rap sessions produced a series of tapes containing intimate details of the dancers’ drives, ambitions, dreams, and the daily challenges of existence in the theatre. Through a lengthy workshop process (unheard of at that time), these were woven into a piece that is both conceptually and structurally groundbreaking. Never before had American audiences heard a work that so seamlessly navigates show-stopping numbers, dialogue, montage, ensembles, and monologues. For those in the early audiences, it was nothing short of revolutionary.