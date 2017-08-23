“Felt like she was hit with a firework:” Teen charged in connection to shooting of 8-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An eight-year-old girl struck by gunfire is one step closer to justice. Police say the female suspect was in the neighborhood to fight the victim's adult sister. The suspect got punched and her friend allegedly fired off some shots.

She's the little girl visited by Milwaukee police days after being shot, greeted by officers with ice cream and teddy bears. On July 31st, bullets pierced the eight-year-old girl outside her home near 47th and Center. The girl suffered gunshot wounds to her head and arm.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Police say 18-year-old Taalya Kelly was with a group of women looking to fight the eight-year-old's adult sister. About 20 minutes after arriving, gunshots were fired. At first, the family thought it was "fireworks," but then noticed blood on the girl's head and screamed.

Police say they recorded five 9mm casings in the alley. Three bullets passed through a wood fence, another was lodged in it.

The eight-year-old was taken to the hospital. The girl allegedly told police the shooter was "wearing all black" and had a "black mask on his face" with two holes for the eyes and one hole for the nose. The girl was rushing into her home with family members when she "felt like she was hit with a firework."

Investigators say Kelly was with the group of women that came to fight. They say Kelly became upset because she got "punched" by a man and "fell to the ground." She allegedly told this to a man who goes by the nickname "Tato" and pointed out the victim's family home. "Tato" allegedly went "over there to shoot" and later after he learned someone was struck, allegedly said "oh well, that's what [expletives] get for putting they hands on females!"

Kelly faces one count of first-degree reckless injury. The victim's mother declined to comment on camera, and was unaware of the charges.

The little girl is doing well, she told FOX6 News she feels "great."

If convicted, Kelly faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. She is expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 30th.