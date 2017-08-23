Harley-Davidson unveils “all-new platform” 2018 bikes; “classic Harley sound and feel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just when you think summer is winding down, Harley-Davidson rolls up with their 2018 models.

"Eight brand new cruising motorcycles, five new touring bikes," said Mike Roach, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. "The big news is a lighter, high-tech frame."

This week, Harley is debuting its latest designs, 13 brand new bikes and four of them were polished and bolted into place at headquarters in Milwaukee.

"It has the performance of the Dyna line and also the style, the classic style of the softail line now in the all-new platform," said Roach.

Of the four on display, three are part of Harley's new cruising line.

"You'll see some features like LED, you'll see USB ports, you'll see keyless ignition on all of those new cruiser models," Roach said.

The brand new cruisers wear Milwaukee on its sleeve, powered by a Milwaukee Eight engine.

"Really makes these the most powerful, agile bikes in Harley-Davidson history," said Roach.

All that power doesn't mean much if you're not getting riders on two wheels, so the company is letting people demo the bikes for free Labor Day weekend.

"Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend at our Menomonee Falls facility on Pilgrim Road from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.," said Roach.

The company says the models are currently being shipped around the country. You can be sure as the summer winds down, new Harley owners will ride on.

"You'll definitely feel and hear the classic Harley sound and feel, but with the same amazing new technology," Roach said.