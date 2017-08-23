“Have him at peace:” Milwaukee family struggling to bring home body of loved one killed in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 40-year-old Kevin Brown, of Milwaukee, was hit by a vehicle as he crossed a street in North Carolina last week. His children back in Milwaukee, say trying to get him home has been more difficult than they ever imagined.

"This is still my favorite picture," said Naquita Brown, victim's daughter.

For the last week, Naquita Brown has been holding tight to memories; looking through old photos of a man simply remembered as a dad.

"Very goofy, carefree. He didn't have a worry in the world whatsoever," said Naquita.

Kevin Brown died last week in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Police say he was walking across a road and did not have the right of way, when he was hit by an SUV.

"It just hurt. It just felt empty and lonely. I feel really bad for him," said Naquita.

"It's hard, it's really hard," said Shaquita Lee-Brown, victim's daughter.

Brown's children, back in Milwaukee, have been trying to bring his body home for a funeral, but worry it may never happen.

"It's your father, so you want to give him the proper burial and get him here," said Shaquita.

I will cost about $1,500 to bring his body home. The sisters, who are both in college, say it's money they don't have.

"We're all struggling to try and get the money," Naquita said.

They've started a GoFundMe page hoping someone will help a man they say was so caring.

"He always gave and he always had love," Shaquita said.

Giving him a funeral and bringing his family comfort.

"That's all I'm hoping for, just to have him at peace," said Shaquita.

No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed in this case.