Kenosha’s former top prosecutor could face serious punishment; “Strikes at the very heart of the judicial system”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The former top prosecutor in Kenosha could face some serious punishment. FOX6 News has gone through a report that concludes Robert Zapf lied in court during a murder trial that involved planted evidence.

In 2015, FOX6 News told you about a former Kenosha police officer who was charged with misconduct for planting evidence in a murder case. The lawyer for one of the defendants in that case complained to the state that the district attorney never mentioned the planted evidence until five days into the trial. A former judge who reviewed that complaint harshly criticizes Zapf in his report.

READ IT: Report on Robert Zapf

Outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, the words "Just and capable" are etched into the facade. Defense Attorney Terry Rose said there is nothing just about what happened in the murder trials for a pair of defendants in 2015.

"That strikes at the very heart of the judicial system -- when somebody plants evidence for the sole purpose of pinning a crime on someone else," Rose said.

Former Kenosha Police Officer Kyle Baars testified he planted a bullet and an ID during the investigation.

Rose's client, Markese Tibbs, took a plea deal and testified against Joseph-Jamal Brantley. During Brantley's trial, then-district attorney Robert Zapf first mentioned the misconduct on day five of the trial.

Rose said he was told nothing about it when the prosecutor shared evidence pre-trial.

"That should've been brought out right up front," Rose said.

Rose complained to the state -- and the former judge who reviewed the case agreed. In a scathing 85-page report, the judge said Zapf failed to share key information and initially lied about it in court, writing "the 'hide the truth and win at all costs' approach, evidenced here by the actions of this prosecutor, acted to undermine the ability of our citizens to have confidence in the outcome of criminal prosecutions."

"I think it is the strong language that is quite impressive," Rose said.

In a statement, Zapf's attorney writes, "It is wrong to suggest that district attorney Zapf should be thought responsible for the wrongdoing of the police of which he had no knowledge."

The attorney said Zapf will likely appeal the ruling, which recommends Zapf's law license be suspended for one year and that the former district attorney never be allowed to prosecute another case in Wisconsin.

Judge Flynn write one reason his recommendations are so harsh is because the state reprimanded Zapf in 1985 for a case where he failed to share information with the defense.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will have the final say on whether these recommendations are upheld.