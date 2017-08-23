× MPD: 24-year-old man fatally shot near 40th and Chambers; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot near 40th and Chambers Wednesday evening, August 23rd.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened when the victim was arguing with another woman. The suspect in this incident, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

