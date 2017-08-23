Officials identify 4-year-old boy who drowned at Browns Lake

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday, August 23rd the identity of a four-year-old boy who drowned at Browns Lake on Monday. He is Tyrice Creed.

Racine County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Fischer Park at Browns Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Monday to investigate a report of a missing boy. The child was there with a care giver and several other children, including the missing boy’s sister and brother.

Sheriff’s deputies secured the entrance/exit of the park and started searching for the boy. The Racine County Sheriff’s Dive Team was immediately dispatched as well as the Town of Burlington Fire/Rescue Department.

Officials say a patron at the park who was assisting with the search spotted the boy under the water near the pier and called for deputies.

Dive team members jumped into the water and removed the boy. CPR was immediately started and the boy was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington by Town of Burlington Rescue. The child did not survive.