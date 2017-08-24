“An incredible feat of teamwork:” Milwaukee Bucks celebrate topping off of new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated on Thursday, August 24th the topping off of the new arena in the downtown arena.

As of the end of July, team officials indicated a little more than 50 percent of the project is now complete.

A crew of nearly 700 workers continue the progress on the facility, which will cost more than $500 million. Since our last update at the end of July, electricity has been getting installed at the new arena. The goal is to get the building fully enclosed by late fall.

A combination of state, county, and city funding is covering half the construction costs. Because of the financing structure, however, the public is estimated to pay about $400 million after interest. The team is responsible for any cost overruns and future upgrades.

