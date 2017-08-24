Giant wasp popping up in Wisconsin

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. — A large wasp is popping up in Wisconsin and it looks a lot scarier than it really is.

According to WLUK, the pelecinid wasp usually comes out in late July, and most of the month of August.

Although it may look dangerous, it actually doesn’t sting — and the six-segmented tail-looking thing is actually part of its abdomen. They actually aren’t very strong fliers.

WLUK reports the pelecinid isn’t the only parasitic wasp. Insect experts say other forest flyers can be found across Northeast Wisconsin as well.

“Like the Giant Ichneumon Wasp, have what look like very long tails but those are actually called ovipositors. It’s an egg-layer. And they use those long tails to insert eggs into rotting wood where there are larvae in there,” said Linda Williams, DNR Forest Health Specialist.

When it comes to taking the skies:

“These particular, large parasitoid wasps don’t fly very well. You’ll see them very low to the ground. Or maybe on low bushes or shrubs, because they’re just not a very good flyer,” said Williams.

Williams says if you see one of the wasps, step lightly.

“Just because they’re very large, does not mean they’re a bad insect. They’re actually one of the good guys,” she said.

The insects can be found throughout North America, but bug experts want to stress that the pelecinid wasps don’t sting,