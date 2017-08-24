Shanika Minor to be sentenced, accused in deaths of Tamecca Perry, her unborn child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — A woman who was once one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives, accused in the March 2016 shooting death of Tamecca Perry and her unborn child will be sentenced Thursday, August 24th.

25-year-old Shanika Minor on Wednesday, July 26th pleaded guilty to one count of first degree reckless homicide, and one count of first degree reckless homicide of an unborn child.

The shooting happened on March 6th, 2016 near 30th and Auer. Minor was on the run for nearly four months after the shooting. She was arrested on July 1st, 2016 in Fayetteville, North Carolina — three days after she was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Tamecca Perry was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her unborn baby did not survive.

It happened when Minor who came over to Perry’s home to settle an argument. According to the criminal complaint, during the investigation, police went upstairs and spoke with Minor’s mother, who told police that her daughter and Perry had “an argument over the playing of loud music” a week prior to this shooting incident. Minor told investigators her daughter “thought that the victim was disrespecting her.”

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., Minor showed up at the residence near 30th and Auer.

Minor’s mother told police she went outside to “calm things down.”

Minor’s mother said prior to Minor showing up at the home, Minor had called her mother and told her she was at the residence. Minor’s mother said she told her daughter to leave, but her daughter wouldn’t leave. Minor’s mother said she went downstairs in an effort to “prevent her daughter from getting inside,” but she was able to get inside.

Minor’s mother indicated at one point during the argument, she attempted to push Minor outside, while telling Minor that Perry was nine months pregnant.

Perry’s boyfriend told police Minor “was carrying a black firearm with an extended clip.”

The complaint indicates that while Minor and Perry argued in a hallway, Minor’s mother stood between them, trying to keep them separated. At one point, the complaint indicates Minor “raised a hand and pointed a gun in the direction of Perry.”

The complaint indicates Perry’s boyfriend told police Perry’s daughters were “running toward their mom” and he stopped them.

“Minor allegedly reached over her mother, her mother’s shoulder, and fired a round from her firearm towards the woman — striking her in the chest. The woman retreated into her residence where she immediately collapsed and died, in front of her two children,” Robert Shields with the FBI said.

Minor’s mother told police her daughter fled the scene in a vehicle.

Perry’s unborn child was due on March 11th, 2016.