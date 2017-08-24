× Suspects sought: Man robbed at gunpoint inside home on Milwaukee’s southwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Thursday morning, August 24th at a home on the city’s southwest side.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. near 76th Street and Morgan Avenue.

Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a home, struck an 18-year-old male victim, and stole money at gunpoint from the victim.

The suspects fled the scene and MPD continues to seek them.

