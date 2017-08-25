Back by popular demand: MPS hosts 3rd Uniform and Enrollment Fair

MILWAUKEE — There is another chance to get children prepared for the upcoming school year. Due to the overwhelming demand, MPS is adding a third and final Uniform and Enrollment Fair for families, according to a recent release from Milwaukee Public Schools.

The fair will take place at South Division High School from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017. Previous fairs have attracted over 10,000 people.

Beginning this fall, most MPS schools require student uniforms and at the Uniform Fair, families can select and order uniforms from a number of vendors, try on sample uniforms and find out about district and school-specific colors.

Families who need to select a school for the 2017-18 school year can enroll onsite with assistance from the MPS Department of Family and Student Services.

MPS says that child care will also available at the fair. Families can drop off children ages 4 to 12 in the supervised “Kidz Zone” while they shop. The Kidz Zone will have movies, a gaming station, board games and art supplies.

The Department of Student Services will also be handing out free water bottles at the fair.