Demonstrators rally outside NRA Carry Guard Expo: “We’re here peacefully:”

MILWAUKEE -- Protests are happening in downtown Milwaukee. Several groups have come together in opposition of a National Rifle Association Carry Guard Expo.

The expo is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee. It's being held at the Wisconsin Center this weekend.

The convention focuses on concealed-carry and personal protection.

Demonstrators say the NRA's presence in Milwaukee is an insult.

"Just keep it peaceful, we're here peacefully. We're here doing what we want to do, if that's what you want to do that's fine, but keep it separate," said Amber Eberly, NRA Carry Guard Expo visitor.

"We're here to speak out on behalf of everyone who feels like the NRA's vision is just too extreme. They are supporting people who are full of hate and they're arming them and we're here to talk about unity and peace," said Anneliese Dickman, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

Friday evening, the NRA will put on a concealed-carry fashion show. At that same time, demonstrators will have a fashion show of their own remembering victims of gun violence.