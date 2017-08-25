Milwaukee man accused of child sexual assault

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 41-year-old Robert Evans of Milwaukee faces some serious accusations. He is now charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault in Waukesha County.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, August 25th, Evans had inappropriate contact with a four-year-old girl.

The complaint indicates Evans “had recently fallen on hard times.” The details in the complaint against Evans are quite graphic — and therefore, we will not be sharing them online.

Evans made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Friday, August 25th. If convicted on this charge, Evans faces up to 60 years in prison.