“My skin was hanging:” Pregnant woman in Clarke Square Park stabbing recounts brutal attack

MILWAUKEE -- Slashed and stabbed -- a pregnant woman fights for her life while being attacked on a Milwaukee playground. It happened Monday, August 21st at Clarke Square Park in Milwaukee.

The woman says she was the only adult in the area able to protect the kids. In addition to her, four children suffered stab wounds. She says the suspects came to her home Monday night, and made a beeline toward the children.

"This man came to the park and started shooting a gun," said the victim. "They came here to hurt somebody."

Blood covered a portion of Clarke Square Park after the victim says a 32-year-old man and his 33-year-old knife-wielding accomplice confronted and targeted a group of kids.

"My son was stabbed three times in the back. They told me he could have been paralyzed," said the victim. "My oldest son was stabbed in the arm."

Four kids, ages 13-17 were injured. While trying to protect them all, the woman was also brutally assaulted.

"She stabbed me six times in the face, twice across my nose, over my eyebrow, my neck, in the back of my head, under my armpit, by my lungs, in my chest," said the victim.

Six months pregnant, she says the blade came inches from her unborn child.

"As I was getting up I'm telling her I'm pregnant, she was like I don't care. She just constantly starting to cut and stab me," said the victim. "All of my side was ripped my skin was hanging."

It was a traumatizing and scary scene for many at the south side park. The woman says she wants the two responsible to pay for their cold-hearted actions.

"They could have killed us," said the victim. "They ought to be ashamed for what they did and I want to see justice."

The suspects were arrested and are currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office says charges are pending.