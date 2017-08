Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD-- It was the "Battle of the G's" in Greenfield Friday night. The Greendale Panthers taking The Hustlin' Hawks. The match-up was voted the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. It was a tight game in the first half, but Greenfield had no solution for the Panthers in the second half. Check out the video, Kaitlin Sharkey has all the highlights and post game reaction.

Greendale 31

Greenfield 7

Final