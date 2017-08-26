Packers’ David Bakhtiari tweets $33K dinner bill with caption “Thanks #Rooks”

DENVER, Colo. — It seems the Green Bay Packers feasted before their matchup in Denver.

According to left tackle David Bakhtiari’s Twitter, he and other players were out to eat at The Capital Grille in Denver Friday night, August 25th — and they racked up a pretty hefty bill!

Bottles of wine, which totaled more than $20,000, along with several entrees, salads and appetizers, the Packers’ bill came to $33,696.99.

Bakhtiari captioned the photo, “What a dinner, I’m stuffed. Thanks #Rooks” — indicating the rookies of the team picked up the tab.

Not so fast, Aaron Rodgers put the kibosh on the hoax, tweeting it was a “fake bill,” with the hashtag #relaxpeople.

It’s an NFL tradition for rookies to take the veterans out for dinner and pay for the meal. Good thing this one was just a joke, a 15 percent tip would be upwards of $5,000.