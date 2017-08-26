Triple shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured by gunfire near 5th and National

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in a tavern Saturday, August 26th near 5th and National.

It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man was fatally shot, another man suffers serious injuries and a 23-year-old woman has injuries that are not life threatening.

MPD said no suspects are in custody.

