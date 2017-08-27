Arizona Brewers affiliate member in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers says a member of the Arizona Brewers affiliate who suffered a cardiac event after getting hit by a pitch is in critical but stable condition.

The team says the incident occurred Saturday during a game played in Tempe, Arizona. The minor league player, Julio Mendez, received treatment on the field and was taken to a local hospital.

Milwaukee Brewers General Manager David Stearns says thoughts and prayers are with Mendez and his family. He’s been part of the Brewers organization since 2014.