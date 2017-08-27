Vote for the High School Blitz Game of the Week

The calendar turns over to September on Friday, and that means many of the games in high school football will be now be conference match-ups. That means rivalries all over the area and that includes our three contests up for the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. The winning game will be featured by Kaitlin Sharkey, Friday night in the FOX6 News at 6, 9 & 10PM. Voting ends at 10PM Thursday night. And don’t forget no matter what game you are at Friday, send your pictures & video on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram using #HSBlitz. What you shot might be used in the High School Blitz at 10.