Amid criticism, officials say Joel Osteen’s megachurch cannot be opened to Harvey victims due to flooding

HOUSTON, Texas — Amid Tropical Storm Harvey, Joel Osteen has been criticized for not opening his Houston megachurch for flooding victims, but TMZ is reporting the floodwaters just won’t allow them to open the 17,000-seat Lakewood Church.

Osteen, a mega-televangelist is catching flak for tweeting about his hometown flood, but not doing anything to help out — especially because his megachurch could shelter thousands of people displaced by the rising water.

According to TMZ, church officials said this one’s out of Osteen’s hands though — and pointed out the streets surrounding the church are already so flooded, Lakewood is inaccessible.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

The church used to be the Compaq Center sports arena, and sits along a highway … part of which is currently under water. The floodwater wasn’t clear in a photo tweeted Monday morning.