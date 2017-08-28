Body recovered from Lake Michigan now identified as Waupaca man

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased person recovered from Lake Michigan on Sunday, August 27th has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Melik of Waupaca.

Officials say it is not believed that Melik’s death is suspicious in nature.

Sheriff’s officials said Melik’s body was located around 2:00 p.m. after a citizen report of what appeared to be a body in the water south of Meyer Park. Photos below are courtesy of Racine County News.

