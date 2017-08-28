Charged with assault: Man from St. Paul, MN accused of “badgering” teen to meet

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — 22-year-old Akili Kajunju of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged in Waukesha County with multiple counts associated with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Kajunju faces the following criminal counts:

Second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Child enticement

Exposing genitals

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police received a complaint of a sexual assault that took place at a theater in the Town of Brookfield on Saturday, August 19th. The alleged victim in this case is a 13-year-old girl.

The complaint says the girl had been “communicating with a male subject through an app on her phone.” During those conversations, officials say the girl stated she was 15 years old — and the male subject stated “it is not a problem with him as long as she does not get him into trouble.”

The girl told police she met Kajunju on a dating website on August 17th. She stated he was from St. Paul, Minnesota and “he told her he would drive down to meet her.” The girl told police Kajunju “kept badgering her to meet and that she was hesitant to meet.” She said “she felt bad that he had driven so far and eventually gave in and agreed to meet him.”

The complaint indicates the girl and Kajunju went to a movie. Afterwards, they went to his vehicle. The complaint indicates Kajunju had inappropriate contact with the girl and “she kept telling him no and pushing him away.” The girl told police Kajunju eventually drove her towards her house and he “told her not to tell anyone what had happened.”

After the girl’s interview with police, an investigator assumed the girl’s online profile. The complaint indicates Kajunju again contacted the girl and stated “he was going to be in Milwaukee and would book a hotel room for them.” A meeting was set up — and when Kajunju showed up at the hotel, he was taken into custody.

Kajunju is due in court on Friday, September 1st for his preliminary hearing.