French presidential palace gets new tenant in first dog Nemo

PARIS — The French presidential palace has a new occupant. Nemo has taken his first steps as the country’s “first dog” after being adopted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

The couple adopted the black male “Griffiondor,” a cross between a Labrador retriever and a wirehaired pointing griffon, from an animal shelter over the weekend. The dog is 1 to 2 years old.

The Elysee Palace press service says Nemo was named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” Macron is a fan of the book.

Nemo appeared at ease in his new role Monday as he accompanied Macron on the palace steps to welcome President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

Since the early 1970s, all French presidents have had Labrador dogs.