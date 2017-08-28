French presidential palace gets new tenant in first dog Nemo

French president Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo stands by his master outside the Elysee Palace in Paris on August 28, 2017. The 39-year-old president and his wife adopted a black labrador-griffon mix at the weekend, whom they have named Nemo after the captain in Jules Verne's science fiction classic, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea. Nemo, who is aged between one and two and was adopted from a shelter for abandoned dogs. / AFP PHOTO / LUDOVIC MARIN
PARIS — The French presidential palace has a new occupant. Nemo has taken his first steps as the country’s “first dog” after being adopted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.
The couple adopted the black male “Griffiondor,” a cross between a Labrador retriever and a wirehaired pointing griffon, from an animal shelter over the weekend. The dog is 1 to 2 years old.
The Elysee Palace press service says Nemo was named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” Macron is a fan of the book.
Nemo appeared at ease in his new role Monday as he accompanied Macron on the palace steps to welcome President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.
Since the early 1970s, all French presidents have had Labrador dogs.
