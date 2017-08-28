“The 60 Yard Line:” Love of the Packers, or love of a girl? Romantic comedy takes place in Lambeau’s shadow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- It is a love story in the shadows of Lambeau Field -- but what love wins? The love of the Green Bay Packers, or the love of a girl? That's the premise behind a romantic comedy, set in Titletown. It's called "The 60 Yard Line."

"Number 1, it's true. It really is about a fan becoming the ultimate fan," Ryan Churchill said.

The movie was an idea that came to Churchill after a real-life event.

"A group of friends of mine, they were at a Packers' summer practice right around now -- like August. As they were leaving, they walked past the corner of Oneida and Stadium Drive in Green Bay. There was a little 'for sale' sign in the yard, so what's for sale? There's a phone number on it. They call it. Some guy answers and says 'yeah, I just put that out there. I'm selling the house.' 'How much do you want?' He tells them how much he wants. 'We'll take it.' They didn't even look at it. They're just like, 'we'll take it,'" Churchill said.

After Churchill visited the house in 2006, he knew what he had to do.

"The moment I got to that house and saw what goes on there I was like, this -- this is a movie. I'm making this movie," Churchill said.

He then began writing a script for the movie, and eventually asked his friend Nick Greco to help out, but he said he was reluctant to bring Greco in.

"He said 'I have something to tell you. It's a Packers script' -- because I'm a Bears fan, so that was kind of a sticking point at first, but I got past it because I'm an adult," Greco said.

While the movie is based on buying the house near Lambeau, they came up with another storyline, where Greco's character spends the money he was saving to get married on the house instead!

"There's actually two central stories. There's a buddy comedy. You could really market it as a buddy comedy or a romantic comedy," Churchill said.

And you can't have a Packers' movie without some Packers! John Kuhn, Ahman Green, Mark Tauscher and others took part in the film.

"Gary Ellerson, who's a Milwaukee-area sports guy, he is part of the true story of 'The 60 Yard Line' as he too does hang out at the 60-yard line. He met the guys another way, and then found out they have the house and now he is a staple at the 60-yard line," Churchill said.

But even with real Packers in the film, Churchill said it's way more than just football.

"No movie has been made about the fans or a fan. There are few, but as far as Packers' fans, we really show a side of it we haven't seen before that the rest of the country will see, like, 'oh, this is what Lambeau tailgating is all about,'" Churchill said.

The movie will be shown at the Marcus Theatres in New Berlin or Menomonee Falls starting September 7th.

CLICK HERE to learn more.