JJ Watt fundraiser for Harvey victims surpasses $1.5M; ups goal to $2M

HOUSTON, Texas — Former Wisconsin Badgers DE JJ Watt’s efforts to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, have surpassed $1.5 million.

The Pewaukee native, created a fundraiser to help the victims of Harvey, calling the devastation he’s seen in the Houston area “very touch,” and asking “if you can donate, please donate.”

Watt on Sunday, August 27th posted a video to his Facebook page, along with a link to a YouCaring fundraiser he’s launched in an effort to help those impacted by this storm.

Tuesday, August 29th, Watt announced the $1.5 million goal was “crushed” and he’s now hoping to raise $2 million.

“Houston, stay strong. We’re thinking about you, we’re with you. We’re going to help you,” Watt says in the video.

According to ESPN, Watt donated $100,000 to the fundraiser.