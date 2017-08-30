Board recommends MPS close Daniel Webster Secondary School effective September 1st

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) administration is recommending the Milwaukee Board of School Directors close Daniel Webster Secondary School, effective September 1st.

“MPS is committed to ensuring that all children have the highest quality education possible and every chance for success,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver in a statement provided to FOX6 News. “Webster’s enrollment was not sufficient enough to provide the robust academic programs every student in Milwaukee Public Schools deserves. This was a difficult, but necessary decision.”

According to the statement, the school enrollment is just at 40 percent enrollment as of Wednesday, August 30th.

The district has scheduled parent information sessions where families will receive personalized support in selecting another MPS school.

Student transfers from Webster will take place no later than September 5th so students do not miss a day of instruction. All staff will also be reassigned to other MPS schools.

The district is exploring opportunities for the expansion of current popular programs to the Daniel Webster Secondary School building.