China Lights preview: Get a sneak peek at the construction of a Porcelain Tower

FRANKLIN — Visitors are being welcomed to see the construction of a Porcelain Tower at the Boerner Botanical Gardens in advance of the latest China Lights display coming up next month. And it’s all for free.

For about 30 days before arriving in Milwaukee, three artisans in China were hand-tying the porcelain pieces together in preparation for China Lights.

From Sept. 22–Oct.22, the festival presented by Tri City National Bank will feature 50 larger-than-life sculptural displays illuminating 10 acres of Milwaukee’s renowned Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park.