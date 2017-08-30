Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
Pick ‘n Save now a donation destination for Harvey victims

MILWAUKEE – Pick ‘n Save has launched an in-store monetary donation service to support hurricane Harvey flood victims in Texas, according to a recent release.

Across the state, customers can visit Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations to make a cash donation that will benefit the American Red Cross. The release says donations are accepted at every register as well as customer service desks across Pick ‘n Save’s close to 100 store network in Wisconsin.

“We are quickly mobilizing our resources to do our part to help the Greater Houston community and its residents during this devastating and unprecedented storm,” said Jim Hyland, Roundy’s VP of Communications and Public Affairs.

The program lasts through Saturday, September 9th.