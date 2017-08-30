Raising the goal: JJ Watt increases goal to $6M for Harvey victims

HOUSTON, Texas — Former Wisconsin Badgers DE JJ Watt has increased the goal for his Harvey fundraiser to $6 million.

The goal was raised to $6 million after overnight numbers showed the goal surpassed $5.1 million.

Over 50 thousand people have donated so far.

JJ Watt, a Pewaukee native, created the fundraiser Sunday, August 27th to help the victims of Harvey, calling the devastation he’s seen in the Houston area “very tough,” and asking “if you can donate, please donate.”

Watt posted a video to his Facebook page, along with a link to a YouCaring fundraiser he launched in an effort to help.

On Tuesday, Watt announced the $1.5 million goal was “crushed” and he was then hoping to raise $2 million. Again — that goal has been raised once more — to $3 million.

This is truly unbelievable.

There are no words.

Thank you for your generosity. https://t.co/vKPnHSn1M7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2017

“Blown away. He called me ecstatic this afternoon when it’s hitting the $2 million. It’s wonderful to see the excitement and the surprise in him too. I keep telling him that it’s not just how you play on the football field, it’s because of who you’ve been your whole life and every day. It’s the person that you are. The genuine person you are, giving back,” Connie Watt said.

According to ESPN, Watt donated $100,000 of his own money to the fundraiser.

"Everybody in Houston stay safe," Watt says in his video. "We're thinking about you. We're going to come back. We're going to help you out. The recovery efforts are going to be massive. Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

ESPN reports the Houston Texans were unable to get back to Houston after Saturday night’s game in New Orleans. They instead flew to Dallas to wait out the storm. They’ll remain there at least through Monday, ESPN says.