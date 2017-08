MILWAUKEE — Two adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire in an apartment near 35th and Hopkins.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

MFD officials said upon firefighters’ arrival, they could see fire coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building.

The North Shore Fire Department assisted.

There were no injuries, and no one was found inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

