Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Janesville to host 12-hour donation drive Friday for Harvey victims

JANESVILLE — Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Janesville is set to host a 12-hour donation drive for Harvey victims.

According to a news release, on Friday, September 1st, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., you can donate needed items at the store on Old Humes Road in Janesville.

This donation drive is in conjunction with Hufcor and the JJ Watt Foundation, established by Wisconsin native and Houston Texans football star, JJ Watt.

Requested donations include: buckets, sponges, rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, water gallons, disinfectant wipes, kitchen trash bags, and pet supplies.

To make it easy for the community to support the relief effort, Blain’s Farm and Fleet will open early Friday so that folks can purchase items that will then be loaded onto relief trailers outside the store.

Alternatively, those interested in donating may bringing new, unopened items from home.

Hufcor and Blain’s Farm and Fleet trailers will be on site for loading and will then be hauled to Houston for distribution by the JJ Watt Foundation.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet is counting on the generosity of Janesville neighbors to help meet the needs of those affected by the Hurricane in Houston.