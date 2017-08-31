Officials react to resignation of David Clarke as Milwaukee County Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Reaction to the resignation of David Clarke as sheriff of Milwaukee County is coming in swift. Below is a collection of statements from officials on this move.

Milwaukee County Chris Abele

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D – Milwaukee)

“This is truly a good Thursday. I want to thank Sheriff Clarke for his decision to step down. After years of abuse at his hands, the people of Milwaukee can sleep soundly tonight.”

Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde

“I am pleased to learn of the resignation of David Clarke, who obviously no longer wanted to be Sheriff of Milwaukee County, and had lost touch with the people.

“Nevertheless, this news is bittersweet, as we are left with incomplete answers regarding what led to the massive failures in his jail.

“Sadly, the public may never get a full accounting from Clarke regarding his failures, which is why it is important for the legal system to take whatever action they deem appropriate.”